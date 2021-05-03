AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1,644.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,688 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $147.83 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.