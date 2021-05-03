Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 683,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $925.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aegion will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEGN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

