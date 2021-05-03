Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $17.13 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

