AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $104,018.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

