AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Buys A$16,335.81 in Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Josef El-Raghy purchased 60,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,335.81 ($11,668.44).
Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Josef El-Raghy purchased 62,593 shares of AIC Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,464.94 ($13,189.24).
About AIC Mines
