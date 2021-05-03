AidCoin Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $4,043.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

