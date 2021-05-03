AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of DLB opened at $101.47 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

