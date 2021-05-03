AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 213,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $136.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.