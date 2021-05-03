Airbloc Trading 130.5% Higher Over Last Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 130.5% higher against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $28.62 million and $1.91 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

