Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.63).

AIXA stock opened at €17.77 ($20.90) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.83 and its 200 day moving average is €15.12. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a one year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

