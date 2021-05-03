Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vir Biotechnology makes up approximately 3.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 2.97% of Vir Biotechnology worth $194,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,784,925 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

