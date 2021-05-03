Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 0.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $196.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $198.08.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

