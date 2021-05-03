Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $156.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $168.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

