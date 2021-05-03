Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $735.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $595.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

