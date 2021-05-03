Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.80.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.