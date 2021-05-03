Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to $47.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

