Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$43.99 and last traded at C$43.97, with a volume of 237403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

