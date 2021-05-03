AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $487,261.48 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $487,261.48 and $218.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

