Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.75.

ALNY opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

