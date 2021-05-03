AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

