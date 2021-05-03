AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.18.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.