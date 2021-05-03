Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Raised to $70.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

