Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Raised to $70.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.
In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
