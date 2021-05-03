Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

