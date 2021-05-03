Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in April

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ALVOF opened at $0.73 on Monday. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

