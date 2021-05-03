Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

