Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4,600.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4,400.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,094.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3,199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

