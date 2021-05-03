American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEL opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

