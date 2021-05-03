American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $146.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.35 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.