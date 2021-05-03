American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $146.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.
Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.35 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
