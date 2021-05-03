American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.75

Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.75 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American National Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

