American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

