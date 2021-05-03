Amerigo Resources (ARG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$224.15 million and a PE ratio of 33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

In related news, Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,406,430. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $117,700.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

