Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Shares of AMP opened at $258.40 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $261.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

