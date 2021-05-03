AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $40,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after buying an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,429,000 after acquiring an additional 722,861 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $63.69 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

