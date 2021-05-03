AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 85,648 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,648 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $64,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $300.35 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.