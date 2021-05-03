AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.21.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

