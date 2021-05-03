AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $158,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.