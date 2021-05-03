AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 30,124 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,124 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $130,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

Linde stock opened at $288.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

