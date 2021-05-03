Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

