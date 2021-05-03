Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.
AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.