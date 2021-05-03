AMLT Market Cap Hits $23.37 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. AMLT has a market cap of $23.37 million and $75,124.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.41 or 0.00870003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00097970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.27 or 0.09242800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00045945 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

