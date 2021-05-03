Ampfield Management L.P. Invests $20.82 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 173,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,824,000. Ross Stores accounts for 17.6% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 162,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $132.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.