Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

In related news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,380.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

