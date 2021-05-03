Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

