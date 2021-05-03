Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Crane posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,776. Crane has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.