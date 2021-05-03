Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.30. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $53.41 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

