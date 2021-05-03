Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.41. 3,683,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,958. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.