Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $8.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 336,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,121. The company has a market cap of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.