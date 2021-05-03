Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $8.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 336,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,121. The company has a market cap of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.