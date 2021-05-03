Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of SKY opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.