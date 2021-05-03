Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $195.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.58 million and the highest is $199.50 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $291.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $863.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

VRNT stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,185. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Verint Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.