Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post sales of $101.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

