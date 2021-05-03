Analysts Expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings. Blucora posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Blucora by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 500,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

